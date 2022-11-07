Lange futures report: thread futures show weak and volatile market demand

Closing overview of black commodity futures: On November 7, the main thread 2301 closed at 3535, down 1 point or 0.03%, and reduced positions by 24,000 lots;hot rollThe main force 2301 closed at 3618, up 4 points or 0.11%, and lightened up 44,500 lots;iron oreShizhuli 2301 closed at 661.5, up 13.5 points, or 2.08%, and lightened up 7,600 lots;cokeThe main 2301 closed at 2602.0, up 71.0 points, or 2.81%, and lightened up 2,500 lots.

[China Minerals Group held a summit forum at the CIIE]It is worth pointing out that China Mineral Resources Group Co., Ltd., a newly established state-owned enterprise at the end of July this year, will also make its debut at the CIIE, and will hold an international summit forum on mineral resources during the conference. With the theme of “Seeing the Universe, Insights into Resources, and Harmonious Ecology”, the forum invites ecological partners of the mineral resources industry chain and supply chain to exchange views on the green development and utilization of resources, the complementarity and win-win situation of the industry chain and supply chain advantages, and focuses on discussing the relationship between mineral resources and the supply chain. The cooperation and development of the steel and new energy industries strives to open a new journey of high-quality development for the industry with a more open and cooperative attitude.

According to the statistics of Lange Steel, 11 building materials traders in Shanghai shipped a total of 12,407 tons on November 7, a decrease of 6,524 tons compared with the previous trading day, and the demand was average. 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 16,550 tons, a decrease of 7,380 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand was average. In the Guangzhou market, the mainstream price of Shaogang has dropped by 20. At present, the mainstream prices of first-line resources are: 4030-4040 yuan in Shaoxiang Guangdong, 3980-4010 yuan in Liugang Wangang, and 3960-3980 yuan in Hegang Xilin. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions or prices will drop slightly in the next trading day.

