Lange Futures Noon News: Futures oscillate and consolidate, and spot prices are stable with a decline
On the 6th, the thread futures opened at 3799 and closed at 3796 at 2305, with the highest at 3825 and the lowest at 3780 or 35 or 0.91%;Hot roll2305 opened 3941 closed 3911 highest 3941 lowest 3893 fell 17 or 0.43%;iron oreShi 2305 opened at 780.5 and closed at 775.5 at noon, the highest at 792.5 and the lowest at 773, down 9.5 or 1.21%; raw materialsCoke2301 opened at 2857 and closed at 2774.5, the highest at 2859.5 and the lowest at 2766, down 52 or 1.84%;
In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price is stable and has a decline, specifically
Beijing market:RebarThe price is 3730 yuan, stable;
Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 3780 yuan; down 10 yuan;
Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 3850 yuan, stable;
Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 3840 yuan, down 10 yuan;
Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4010 yuan, stable.
According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 3,842 yuan, which is 10 yuan lower than the previous trading day.
Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP