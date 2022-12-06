Home Business Lange Futures Noon Report: Futures oscillated and consolidated, and spot prices fell steadily_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Lange Futures Noon News: Futures oscillate and consolidate, and spot prices are stable with a decline

On the 6th, the thread futures opened at 3799 and closed at 3796 at 2305, with the highest at 3825 and the lowest at 3780 or 35 or 0.91%;Hot roll2305 opened 3941 closed 3911 highest 3941 lowest 3893 fell 17 or 0.43%;iron oreShi 2305 opened at 780.5 and closed at 775.5 at noon, the highest at 792.5 and the lowest at 773, down 9.5 or 1.21%; raw materialsCoke2301 opened at 2857 and closed at 2774.5, the highest at 2859.5 and the lowest at 2766, down 52 or 1.84%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price is stable and has a decline, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 3730 yuan, stable;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 3780 yuan; down 10 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 3850 yuan, stable;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 3840 yuan, down 10 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4010 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 3,842 yuan, which is 10 yuan lower than the previous trading day.

