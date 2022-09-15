Lange futures afternoon report: futures fluctuated and fell, most of the spot was stable

On the 15th, thread futures 2301 opened at 3745 and closed at 3756, with a maximum of 3789 and a minimum of 3739, up 19 or 0.51%;hot roll2301 opened 3818 closed 3821 highest 3854 lowest 3805 rose 21 or 0.55%;iron oreShi 2301 opened at 719 and closed at 723.5 at noon, with the highest at 736 and the lowest at 717.5, up 6 or 0.84%; raw materialscoke2301 opened at 2570 and closed at 2635, the highest was 2654.5 and the lowest was 2570, up 73 or 2.85%;

Spot: Most of the domestic market prices are stable today, specifically

Beijing Market:RebarThe price is 4040 yuan, stable;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4,000 yuan; up 30 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4010 yuan, stable;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4,000 yuan, up 20 yuan;

Chengdu market: the price of rebar is 4040 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm grade 3 rebar in the top ten key cities in the country is 4018 yuan, which is stable compared with the previous trading day.

