On the 19th, thread futures 2301 opened at 3689 and closed at 3725, with the highest at 3737 and the lowest at 3687, up 29 or 0.78%;hot roll2301 opened, 3758 closed, 37821, the highest, 3812, the lowest, 3755, up 19, or 0.5%;iron oreStone 2301 opened at 715 and closed at 717 at noon, the highest at 728 and the lowest at 712, up 1.5 or 0.21%; raw materialscoke2301 opened at 2622 and closed at 2681, the highest was 2690 and the lowest was 2616, up 72 or 2.76%;

Spot: Today’s domestic market prices are mixed, specifically

Beijing Market:RebarThe price is 4030 yuan, stable;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 3960 yuan; up 20 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 3990 yuan, down 10 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 3960 yuan, stable;

Chengdu market: the price of rebar is 3990 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the ten major cities in the country is 3,986 yuan, down 12 yuan from the previous trading day.

