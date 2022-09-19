Home Business Lange Futures Spot Afternoon News: Futures fluctuated within a narrow range, spot prices were mixed | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Lange Futures Spot Afternoon News: Futures fluctuated within a narrow range, spot prices were mixed | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Lange Futures Spot Afternoon News: Futures fluctuated within a narrow range, spot prices were mixed | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Lange futures afternoon report: futures fluctuated within a narrow range, spot rose and fell

On the 19th, thread futures 2301 opened at 3689 and closed at 3725, with the highest at 3737 and the lowest at 3687, up 29 or 0.78%;hot roll2301 opened, 3758 closed, 37821, the highest, 3812, the lowest, 3755, up 19, or 0.5%;iron oreStone 2301 opened at 715 and closed at 717 at noon, the highest at 728 and the lowest at 712, up 1.5 or 0.21%; raw materialscoke2301 opened at 2622 and closed at 2681, the highest was 2690 and the lowest was 2616, up 72 or 2.76%;

Spot: Today’s domestic market prices are mixed, specifically

Beijing Market:RebarThe price is 4030 yuan, stable;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 3960 yuan; up 20 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 3990 yuan, down 10 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 3960 yuan, stable;

Chengdu market: the price of rebar is 3990 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the ten major cities in the country is 3,986 yuan, down 12 yuan from the previous trading day.

Sina Cooperation Platform Futures Account Opening is Safe, Fast and Guaranteed

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

You may also like

The stock exchanges today, September 19th. Price lists...

Stock index futures fluctuated down, IM main contract...

Carige: Malacalza appeal rejected on the purchase of...

FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 09.19.2022

5 major events in the financial market this...

World record Mazda MX-5: 707 cars on track...

Weekly Northbound Funding: Net Buying is Mining, Net...

Lithium Iron Phosphate Ushers in Explosive Growth Industry...

Domestic oil prices may face the “seventh drop”...

The apparent consumption has dropped significantly in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy