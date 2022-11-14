Home Business Lange Futures Spot Afternoon News: Futures opened higher, fluctuated, and spot rose slightly | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Lange Futures Spot Afternoon News: Futures opened higher, fluctuated, and spot rose slightly | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Lange Futures Spot Afternoon News: Futures opened higher, fluctuated, and spot rose slightly | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Lange futures afternoon report: futures opened higher, volatile spot rose slightly

On the 14th, thread futures 2301 opened at 3637 and closed at 3652, with a maximum of 3695 and a minimum of 3627, up 49 or 1.36%;hot roll2301 opened, 3719 closed, 3748, the highest, 3772, the lowest, 3712, up 52, or 1.41%;iron oreStone 2301 opened at 710 and closed at 715.5 at noon, the highest at 735.5 and the lowest at 707, up 18.5 or 2.65%; raw materialscoke2301 opened at 2673.5 and closed at 2704.5, the highest was 2749 and the lowest was 2673.5, up 55.5 or 2.10%;

Spot: The domestic market price rose slightly today, specifically

Beijing Market:RebarThe price is 3630 yuan, stable;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 3790 yuan; up 20 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 3830 yuan, up 10 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 3870 yuan, up 30 yuan;

Chengdu market: the price of rebar is 3930 yuan, up 30 yuan.

According to the monitoring of Lange Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm grade 3 rebar in the top ten key cities in the country is 3,810 yuan, an increase of 28 yuan from the previous trading day.

Sina Cooperation Platform Futures Account Opening is Safe, Fast and Guaranteed

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

See also  Russia and Ukraine hold the second round of talks, international gold is dominated by many parties | Futures_Sina Finance_Sina Network

You may also like

[Housing Market Crisis]Some new formulations of Xi Jinping’s...

FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 11.14.2022

Stock index futures fluctuated in a narrow range,...

Electric cars, 5 years of Ionity: here is...

Spot peaks and falls, egg futures may be...

Over 200,000 people came to the “Cloud Shopping...

Out of control, 2 killed and 3 injured,...

The sentiment of farmers to carry prices has...

Domestic soybean crushing profit rebounds, soybean meal pays...

Market confidence has been restored, iron ore arrivals...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy