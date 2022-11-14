Lange futures afternoon report: futures opened higher, volatile spot rose slightly

On the 14th, thread futures 2301 opened at 3637 and closed at 3652, with a maximum of 3695 and a minimum of 3627, up 49 or 1.36%;hot roll2301 opened, 3719 closed, 3748, the highest, 3772, the lowest, 3712, up 52, or 1.41%;iron oreStone 2301 opened at 710 and closed at 715.5 at noon, the highest at 735.5 and the lowest at 707, up 18.5 or 2.65%; raw materialscoke2301 opened at 2673.5 and closed at 2704.5, the highest was 2749 and the lowest was 2673.5, up 55.5 or 2.10%;

Spot: The domestic market price rose slightly today, specifically

Beijing Market:RebarThe price is 3630 yuan, stable;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 3790 yuan; up 20 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 3830 yuan, up 10 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 3870 yuan, up 30 yuan;

Chengdu market: the price of rebar is 3930 yuan, up 30 yuan.

According to the monitoring of Lange Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm grade 3 rebar in the top ten key cities in the country is 3,810 yuan, an increase of 28 yuan from the previous trading day.

