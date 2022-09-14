Lange futures afternoon report: futures fluctuated at a low level and the spot part fell

On the 14th, thread futures 2301 opened at 3770 and closed at 3725, with the highest at 3778 and the lowest at 3704, down 65%, down 1.72%;hot roll2301 opened at 3850, closed at 3787, the highest was 3850 and the lowest was 3759, down 73, down 1.89%;iron oreStone 2301 opened at 722 and closed at 718 at noon, the highest was 726 and the lowest was 710, down 7.5%, down 1.03%; raw materialscoke2301 opened at 2590 and closed at 2553.5, the highest was 2593.5 and the lowest was 2532, down 31, down 1.2%;

Spot: today’s domestic market prices partially fell, specifically

Beijing Market:RebarThe price is 4040 yuan, stable;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 3,980 yuan; a decrease of 40 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4010 yuan, down 20 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4010 yuan, down 10 yuan;

Chengdu market: the price of rebar is 4050 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm grade 3 rebar in the top ten key cities in the country is 4,018 yuan, down 10 yuan from the previous trading day.

Sina Cooperation Platform Futures Account Opening is Safe, Fast and Guaranteed

