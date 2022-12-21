Lange Futures Noon News: Futures fluctuate and rise, spot rises steadily and slightly

On the 21st, thread futures opened at 3950 and closed at 3973 at 2305, with the highest at 3995 and the lowest at 3929, up 42 or 1.07%;Hot roll2305 opening 3981 closing 4015 highest 4039 lowest 3978 up 32 or 0.80%;iron oreStone 2305 opened at 806.5 and closed at 813 at noon, with a maximum of 819.5 and a minimum of 797, an increase of 12.5 or 1.56%; raw materialscoke2301 opened at 2959 and closed at 2955.5, the highest at 2975 and the lowest at 2945, up 28.5 or 0.97%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price is stable and slightly rising, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 3850 yuan, an increase of 10 yuan;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4010 yuan; up 20 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 3970 yuan; stable;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 3870 yuan, stable;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4060 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 3,952 yuan, an increase of 6 yuan from the previous trading day.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

