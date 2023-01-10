Home Business Lange’s current afternoon report: futures fluctuate upward and spot is mainly stable | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Lange’s current afternoon report: futures fluctuate upward and spot is mainly stable | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin

Lange’s futures afternoon report: futures fluctuate upward and spot is mainly stable

On the 10th, thread futures opened at 2305 and closed at 4103 and closed at 4112, with the highest at 4127 and the lowest at 4087, up 12 or 0.29%;Hot roll2305 opening 4152 closing 4158 highest 4170 lowest 4135 fell 8 or 0.19%;iron oreShi 2305 opened at 829.5 and closed at 837 at noon, with a maximum of 838.5 and a minimum of 826.5, an increase of 7.5 or 0.90%; raw materialsCoke2305 opened at 2737 and closed at 2721, the highest at 2748.5 and the lowest at 2682, up 7.5 or 0.28%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price is mainly stable, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 4,000 yuan, stable;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4130 yuan; up 10 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4180 yuan; stable;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4070 yuan, stable;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4170 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4110 yuan, which remains stable compared with the previous trading day.

