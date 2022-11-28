Lange’s futures afternoon report: futures fluctuate upward and spot is mainly stable

On the 28th, thread futures opened at 3736 and closed at 3741 at 2301, with the highest at 3756 and the lowest at 3711, up 50 or 1.35%;Hot roll2301 opening 3860 closing 3833 highest 3860 lowest 3802 up 43 or 1.13%;iron oreStone 2301 opened at 761 noon and closed at 754.5, the highest at 764.5 and the lowest at 743, up 16.5 or 2.24%; raw materialscoke2301 opened at 2810 and closed at 2790.5, the highest at 2820 and the lowest at 2753, up 22 or 0.79%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price is mainly stable, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 3700 yuan, stable;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 3800 yuan; stable;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 3840 yuan, stable;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 3860 yuan, stable;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 3990 yuan, up 20 yuan.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 3,838 yuan, an increase of 14 yuan from the previous trading day.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

