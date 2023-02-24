Home Business Lange’s current afternoon report: Futures test down and spot slightly follows the decline|Langer_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Lange Futures Morning Post: Futures test down and spot slightly follows the decline

On the 24th, thread futures opened at 2305 and closed at 4227 and closed at 4209, with a maximum of 4244 and a minimum of 4195, a drop of 52 or 1.22%;Hot roll2305 opened 4296 closed 4282 the highest 4308 the lowest 4260 fell 27 or 0.63%;iron oreShi 2305 opened at 907.5 and closed at 905.5 in the afternoon, with a maximum of 917.5 and a minimum of 901.5, a drop of 6 or 0.66%; raw materialsCoke2305 opened at 2920 and closed at 2942.5, the highest at 2962 and the lowest at 2914 fell 4 or 0.14%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price has fallen slightly, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 4190 yuan, down 10 yuan;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4270 yuan, down 20 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4260 yuan; down 10 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4180 yuan, down 10 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4180 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4,216 yuan, a drop of 12 yuan from the previous trading day.

