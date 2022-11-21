Lange Futures Receives Report: Thread futures fluctuated and fell, and the market demand was general

Closing overview of black commodity futures: On November 21, the thread main force closed at 3671 at 2301, down 44 points, or 1.18%, and reduced its position by 53,000 lots;Hot rollThe main force 2301 closed at 3756, down 41 points, or 1.08%, and reduced its position by 26,500 lots;iron oreStone main force 2301 closed at 745.5, up 0.0 points, or 0.00%, reducing positions by 20,800 lots;cokeThe main force 2301 closed at 2712.0, down 60.0 points, or 2.16%, and reduced its position by 1,400 lots.

[China Coal Transportation and Marketing Association: The price of coke in the later period may mainly follow the price of finished products and the fluctuation of steel mill profits]The operation analysis and later outlook of the coke industry released by the China Coal Transportation and Marketing Association on the 21st stated that whether the actual demand and macro benefits in the later stage of the market can be as scheduled implementation remains to be seen. Considering comprehensively, the price of coke in the later period may mainly follow the fluctuations in finished product prices and steel mill profits.

According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, on November 21, 11 building materials traders in Shanghai shipped a total of 13,750 tons, a decrease of 448 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand is acceptable. The 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 20,800 tons, a decrease of 500 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand is acceptable. In the Guangzhou market, Shaogang fell by 20. At present, the mainstream prices of first-line resources are: Shaoxiang Guangdong 4010-4020, Liugang Wangang 3970-4000, Hegang Xilin 3960-3980. It is expected that the market will continue to fall slightly in the next trading day.

