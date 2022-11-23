Lange futures closed at present: threaded futures fluctuated slightly and the market demand was general

Closing overview of black commodity futures: On November 23, the thread main force closed at 3691 at 2301, up 4 points, or 0.11%, and reduced its position by 55,100 lots;Hot rollThe main force 2301 closed at 3774, down 3 points, or 0.08%, and reduced its position by 0.04 million lots;iron oreStone main force 2301 closed at 732.5, down 3.0 points, or 0.1%, and reduced its position by 20,600 lots;CokeThe main force 2301 closed at 2725.0, up 8.5 points, or 0.31%, and reduced its position by 0,200 lots.

[Fed Mester: Restoring price stability is the Fed’s top priority]Fed Mester said that restoring price stability is the Fed’s top priority and will use all tools to achieve this goal; labor demand still exceeds supply; in most industries, Wage growth still lags the rise in inflation; inflation expectations remain anchored.

According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, on November 23, 11 building materials traders in Shanghai shipped a total of 10,890 tons, a decrease of 3,455 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand was average. The 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped 17,150 tons in total, a decrease of 2,450 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand was average. In the Guangzhou market, Shaogang fell by 20. The current mainstream prices of first-line resources are: Shaoxiang Guangdong 3990-4000, Liugang Wangang 3940-3980, Hegang Xilin 3930-3940. It is expected that the market will continue to fluctuate in the next trading day.

