Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: market prices are mixed and transaction demand is weak

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on January 4, the base price of HBIS’s screw thread was 3,960 yuan and the steel billet was 3,730 yuan, and the base price was 230 yuan, an increase of 20 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures-to-spot basis: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, on January 4, the base price of Zhongtian thread was 4,090 yuan and the main futures closed at 4,027 yuan. The basis was 63 yuan, an increase of 26 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On January 4, the domestic construction steel market prices rose and fell; leading markets, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin stabilized and declined.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of Ф6.0mm high wires in key domestic cities is 4640 yuan, an increase of 2 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 4148 yuan, up 2 yuan from the previous trading day. Leading cities: Beijing High Line (6mm) 5,000 yuan, stable; third-grade rebar (25mm) mainstream specification 4,030 yuan, stable; Shanghai market high line 4,620 yuan, stable; third-grade rebar 4,080 yuan, stable .

The market opened today, and the market price was mixed. It is understood that the market price in Beijing is stable today, the mainstream price of thread is 3960 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 3400 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources of building materials in Hangzhou has dropped, and Zhongtian reported 4090 yuan. According to statistics from Lange Iron and Steel Network, on January 4, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 7,350 tons, a decrease of 6,050 tons from the previous trading day. Today, the mainstream price in the Guangzhou market has risen. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4190-4200 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 4290-4300 yuan (in pounds) in Liugang Wangang, and 4260-4270 yuan (in pounds) in Xilin, Hebei Iron and Steel. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate on January 5.

