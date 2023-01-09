Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: The market price rose slightly and the transaction demand was weak

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on January 9, the base price of HBIS’s screw thread was 4,000 yuan and the steel billet was 3,780 yuan, and the base price was 220 yuan, an increase of 10 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures-to-spot basis difference: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, on January 9, the base price of Zhongtian screw thread was 4120 yuan and the main futures screw was closed at 4093 yuan. The basis difference was 27 yuan, an increase of 24 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On January 9, the domestic construction steel market price rose slightly; leading markets, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin rose slightly.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of the Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4660 yuan, an increase of 12 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 4174 yuan, up 14 yuan from the previous trading day. Leading cities: Beijing High Line (6mm) 5030 yuan, stable; third-grade rebar (25mm) mainstream specifications 4070 yuan, up 10 yuan; Shanghai market high line 4620 yuan, stable; third-grade rebar 4090 yuan, holding stable.

The market opened today, and the market price rose slightly. It is understood that the market price in Beijing has risen today, the mainstream price of thread is 4,000 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 2,900 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources of building materials in Hangzhou has risen, and Zhongtian reported 4120 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Iron and Steel Network, on January 9, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 5,600 tons, a decrease of 4,950 tons from the previous trading day. Today, the mainstream price in the Guangzhou market has risen. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4,220-4,230 yuan in Shaoxiang, Guangdong, 4,320-4,340 yuan (in pounds) in Liugang Wangang, and 4,300-4,310 yuan (in pounds) in Xilin, Hebei Iron and Steel. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate on January 10.

