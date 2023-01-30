Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: The market price rose slightly and the transaction demand was weak

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on January 30, the base price of HBIS’s screw thread was 4,130 yuan and the steel billet was 3,900 yuan, and the base price was 230 yuan, an increase of 10 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures basis: Take the Hangzhou market as an example. On January 30, the base price of Zhongtian thread was 4260 yuan and the main futures closed at 4201 yuan. The basis difference was 59 yuan, an increase of 42 yuan compared with the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On January 30, the domestic construction steel market price rose slightly; leading markets, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin rose slightly.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of the Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4765 yuan, an increase of 46 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 4284 yuan, up 47 yuan from the previous trading day. Leading cities: Beijing high line (6mm) 5160 yuan, up 40 yuan; mainstream specifications of third-grade rebar (25mm) 4200 yuan, up 40 yuan; Shanghai market high line 4720 yuan, up 50 yuan; third-grade rebar 4190 yuan , up 50 yuan.

The market opened today, and the market price rose slightly. It is understood that the market price in Beijing has risen today, the mainstream price of thread is 4130 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 1500 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources of building materials in Hangzhou has risen, and Zhongtian reported 4260 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Iron and Steel Network, on January 30, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 3,300 tons, an increase of 2,015 tons from the previous trading day. Today, the mainstream price in the Guangzhou market has risen. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4,390-4,400 yuan in Shaoxiang, Guangdong, 4,470-4,480 yuan (in pounds) in Liugang Wangang, and 4,440-4,450 yuan (in pounds) in Xilin, Hebei Iron and Steel. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market may rise slightly on January 31.

