Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on December 27, the basic price difference between the base price of Hegang’s screw thread of 3,900 yuan and the steel billet of 3,760 yuan was 140 yuan, a decrease of 20 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures-to-spot basis difference: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, the base price difference between the base price of Zhongtian thread at 4060 yuan on December 27 and the closing price of the main futures at 4066 yuan was -6 yuan, a decrease of 30 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On December 27, the domestic construction steel market price rose slightly; leading markets, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin rose slightly.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of the Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4582 yuan, an increase of 19 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 4079 yuan, up 25 yuan from the previous trading day. Leading cities: Beijing high line (6mm) 4970 yuan, up 30 yuan; mainstream specifications of third-grade rebar (25mm) 3970 yuan, up 30 yuan; Shanghai market high line 4560 yuan, down 20 yuan; third-grade rebar 4020 yuan , up 30 yuan.

The market opened today, and the market price rose slightly. It is understood that the market price in Beijing has risen today, the mainstream price of thread is 3900 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 8900 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources of building materials in Hangzhou has risen, and Zhongtian reported 4060 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Iron and Steel Network, on December 27, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 13,600 tons, a decrease of 1,000 tons from the previous trading day. Today, the mainstream price in the Guangzhou market has risen. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4,260-4,280 yuan in Shaoxiang, Guangdong, 4,230-4,250 yuan in Liugang Wangang, and 4,200-4,240 yuan in Xilin, Hebei Iron and Steel. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate on December 28.

