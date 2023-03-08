Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: The market price rose slightly and the transaction demand weakened

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on March 8, the base price of Hegang’s screw thread was 4,200 yuan and the steel billet was 3,970 yuan, and the base price was 230 yuan, an increase of 10 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures-to-current basis: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, on March 8, the base price of Zhongtian thread was 4,300 yuan and the main futures snail closed at 4,249 yuan. The basis was 51 yuan, which was 1 yuan less than the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On March 8, the domestic construction steel market price rose slightly; leading markets, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin rose slightly.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of the Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4753 yuan, an increase of 5 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 4310 yuan, up 5 yuan from the previous trading day. In terms of leading cities: Beijing High Line (6mm) is 5150 yuan, up 10 yuan; the mainstream specification of third-grade rebar (25mm) is 4270 yuan, up 10 yuan; the Shanghai market high line is 4770 yuan, stable; Steady.

The market opened today, and the market price rose slightly. It is understood that the market price in Beijing has risen today, the mainstream price of thread is 4200 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 5200 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources for building materials in Hangzhou remains stable, with Zhongtian reporting 4,300 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Iron and Steel Network, on March 8, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 14,900 tons, a decrease of 10,400 tons from the previous trading day. The mainstream price in the Guangzhou market remained stable today. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4,330-4,340 yuan in Shaoxiang, Guangdong, 4,420-4,430 yuan (in pounds) in Liuzhou Iron and Steel Wangang, and 4,400-4,410 yuan (in pounds) in Xilin, Hebei Iron and Steel. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate on March 9.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

