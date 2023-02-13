Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the market price drops slightly and the transaction demand is weak

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on February 13, the base price of HBIS’s screw thread was 4,020 yuan and the steel billet was 3,750 yuan, and the base price was 270 yuan, an increase of 10 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures-to-current basis: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, on February 13, the base price of Zhongtian thread was 4,080 yuan and the main futures closed at 3,993 yuan. The basis was 87 yuan, an increase of 41 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On February 13, the domestic construction steel market price dropped slightly; leading markets, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin dropped slightly.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of the Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4651 yuan, a decrease of 17 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 4168 yuan, down 17 yuan from the previous trading day. Leading cities: Beijing High Line (6mm) 5,010 yuan, down 30 yuan; mainstream specifications of third-grade rebar (25mm) 4,090 yuan, down 30 yuan; Shanghai market high line 4,610 yuan, down 20 yuan; third-grade rebar 4,080 yuan , down 20 yuan.

The market opened today, and the market price fell slightly. It is understood that the market price in Beijing has dropped today, the mainstream price of threads is 4,020 yuan, and the total shipments of 10 large households are 2,900 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources of building materials in Hangzhou has dropped, and Zhongtian reported 4080 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Iron and Steel Network, on February 13, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 13,650 tons, a decrease of 2,650 tons from the previous trading day. Today, the mainstream prices in the Guangzhou market have dropped. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4240-4250 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 4350-4360 yuan (in pounds) in Liuzhou Iron and Steel Wangang, and 4330-4340 yuan (in pounds) in Xilin, Hebei Iron and Steel. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate on February 14.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

