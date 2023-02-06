Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the market price drops slightly and the transaction demand is weak

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on February 6, the base price of HBIS’s screw thread was 4,030 yuan and the steel billet was 3,770 yuan, and the base price was 260 yuan, an increase of 20 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures-to-current basis: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, on February 6, the base price of Zhongtian thread was 4,090 yuan and the main futures closed at 4,049 yuan. The basis was 41 yuan, a decrease of 14 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On February 6, the domestic market price of construction steel products dropped slightly; leading markets, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin dropped slightly.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of the Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4673 yuan, a decrease of 12 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price was 4187 yuan, down 10 yuan from the previous trading day. In terms of leading cities: Beijing High Line (6mm) is 5020 yuan, down 20 yuan; the mainstream specification of third-grade rebar (25mm) is 4100 yuan, down 20 yuan; the Shanghai market high line is 4610 yuan, stable; Steady.

The market opened today, and the market price fell slightly. It is understood that the market price in Beijing has dropped today, the mainstream price of thread is 4030 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 2500 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources of building materials in Hangzhou has dropped, and Zhongtian reported 4090 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, on February 6, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 9,600 tons, an increase of 400 tons from the previous trading day. The mainstream price in the Guangzhou market remained stable today. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4320-4330 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 4400-4420 yuan (in pounds) in Liugang Wangang, and 4390-4400 yuan (in pounds) in Xilin, Hebei Iron and Steel. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions on February 7 may be mainly stable.

