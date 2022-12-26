Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the market price is mixed, and the transaction demand is acceptable

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on December 26, the basic price difference between the base price of Hegang’s screw thread of 3,870 yuan and the steel billet of 3,710 yuan was 160 yuan, an increase of 40 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures basis difference: Take the Hangzhou market as an example.The basis difference is 24 yuan, which is 11 yuan less than that of the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On December 26, the domestic construction steel market prices were mixed; leading markets, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin were mixed.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of Ф6.0mm high wires in key domestic cities is 4563 yuan, a decrease of 4 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 4054 yuan, up 1 yuan from the previous trading day. In terms of leading cities: Beijing High Line (6mm) is 4940 yuan, down 20 yuan; the mainstream specification of third-grade rebar (25mm) is 3940 yuan, up 20 yuan; the Shanghai market high-line is 4580 yuan, stable; Steady.

The market opened today, and the market price was mixed. It is understood that the market price in Beijing has risen today, the mainstream price of thread is 3870 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 8600 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources of building materials in Hangzhou has dropped, and Zhongtian reported 4030 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, on December 26, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 14,600 tons, an increase of 3,600 tons from the previous trading day. The mainstream price in the Guangzhou market remained stable today. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4220-4240 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 4200-4220 yuan in Liuzhou Iron and Steel Wangang, and 4180-4200 yuan in Hebei Iron and Steel Xilin. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate on December 27.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

