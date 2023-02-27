Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: The market price drops slightly and the transaction demand is average

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on February 27, the base price of HBIS’s screw thread was 4,170 yuan and the steel billet was 3,900 yuan, and the base price was 270 yuan, an increase of 30 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures-to-current basis: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, on February 27, the base price of Zhongtian thread was 4,260 yuan and the main futures closed at 4,191 yuan. The basis was 69 yuan, an increase of 23 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On February 27, the domestic construction steel market price dropped slightly; leading markets, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin dropped slightly.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of the Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4724 yuan, a decrease of 14 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 4271 yuan, down 14 yuan from the previous trading day. In terms of leading cities: Beijing High Line (6mm) 5110 yuan, stable; third-grade rebar (25mm) mainstream specification 4240 yuan, stable; Shanghai market high line 4740 yuan, down 20 yuan; third-grade rebar 4220 yuan, down 20 yuan.

The market opened today, and the market price fell slightly. It is understood that the market price in Beijing is stable today, the mainstream price of thread is 4170 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 6400 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources of building materials in Hangzhou has dropped, and Zhongtian reported 4260 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Iron and Steel Network, on February 27, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 20,320 tons, a decrease of 630 tons from the previous trading day. Today, the mainstream prices in the Guangzhou market have dropped. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4320-4330 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 4390-4420 yuan (in pounds) in Liuzhou Iron and Steel Wangang, and 4380-4400 yuan (in pounds) in Xilin, Hebei Iron and Steel. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market may fluctuate on February 28.

