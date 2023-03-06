Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: The market price drops slightly and the transaction demand is average

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on March 6, the base price of HBIS’s screw thread was 4,190 yuan and the steel billet was 3,940 yuan, and the base price was 250 yuan, an increase of 40 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures basis: Take the Hangzhou market as an example. On March 6, the base price of Zhongtian thread was 4,260 yuan and the main futures closed at 4,210 yuan. The basis was 50 yuan, an increase of 12 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On March 6, the domestic market price of construction steel products dropped slightly; leading markets, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin dropped slightly.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of Ф6.0mm high wires in key domestic cities is 4738 yuan, a decrease of 9 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 4290 yuan, down 8 yuan from the previous trading day. Leading cities: Beijing high line (6mm) 5130 yuan, down 20 yuan; mainstream specifications of third-grade rebar (25mm) 4250 yuan, down 20 yuan; Shanghai market high line 4740 yuan, down 30 yuan; third-grade rebar 4220 yuan , down 30 yuan.

The market opened today, and the market price fell slightly. It is understood that the market price in Beijing has dropped today, the mainstream price of thread is 4190 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 8100 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources of building materials in Hangzhou has dropped, and Zhongtian reported 4260 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, on March 6, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 25,600 tons, a decrease of 2,200 tons from the previous trading day. Today, the mainstream prices in the Guangzhou market have dropped. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4310-4320 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 4400-4410 yuan (in pounds) in Liugang Wangang, and 4380-4390 yuan (in pounds) in Xilin, Hebei Iron and Steel. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate on March 7.

