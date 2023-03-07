Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the market price rose slightly and the transaction demand was acceptable

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on March 7, the base price of HBIS’s screw thread was 4,190 yuan and the steel billet was 3,970 yuan, and the base price was 220 yuan, which was 30 yuan less than the previous trading day.

Futures-to-current basis: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, on March 7, the base price of Zhongtian thread was 4,300 yuan and the main futures closed at 4,248 yuan. The basis was 52 yuan, an increase of 2 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On March 7, the domestic construction steel market price rose slightly; leading markets, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin rose slightly.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of the Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4746 yuan, an increase of 10 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 4303 yuan, up 15 yuan from the previous trading day. Leading cities: Beijing high line (6mm) 5140 yuan, up 10 yuan; mainstream specifications of third-grade rebar (25mm) 4260 yuan, up 10 yuan; Shanghai market high line 4770 yuan, up 30 yuan; third-grade rebar 4270 yuan , up 50 yuan.

The market opened today, and the market price rose slightly. It is understood that the market price in Beijing has risen today, the mainstream price of thread is 4190 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 10100 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources of building materials in Hangzhou has risen, and Zhongtian reported 4300 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, on March 7, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 25,300 tons, a decrease of 300 tons from the previous trading day. Today, the mainstream price in the Guangzhou market has risen. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4,330-4,340 yuan in Shaoxiang, Guangdong, 4,420-4,430 yuan (in pounds) in Liuzhou Iron and Steel Wangang, and 4,400-4,410 yuan (in pounds) in Xilin, Hebei Iron and Steel. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate on March 8.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

