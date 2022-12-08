Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the market price is mainly stable, and the transaction demand is acceptable

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, the base price difference between the base price of 3,710 yuan for HBIS thread and 3,650 yuan for steel billets on December 8 was 60 yuan, a decrease of 20 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures basis difference: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, the basis difference between the base price of Zhongtian thread at 3,800 yuan on December 8 and the closing price of the main futures at 3,839 yuan was -39 yuan, a decrease of 37 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On December 8, the domestic construction steel market price was mainly stable; the dominant market was mainly stable in Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of Ф6.0mm high wires in key domestic cities is 4433 yuan, an increase of 1 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 3899 yuan, up 2 yuan from the previous trading day. Leading cities: Beijing High Line (6mm) 4830 yuan, stable; third-grade rebar (25mm) mainstream specification 3790 yuan, stable; Shanghai market high line 4490 yuan, stable; third-grade rebar 3770 yuan, stable .

The market opens today, and the market price is mainly stable. It is understood that the market price in Beijing is stable today, the mainstream price of thread is 3730 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 5700 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources of building materials in Hangzhou has risen, and Zhongtian reported 3,800 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, on December 8, 12 building material traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 18,250 tons, an increase of 5,650 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand in the afternoon was acceptable. The mainstream price in the Guangzhou market remained stable today. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4,070-4,080 yuan in Shaoxiang, Guangdong, 4,040-4,070 yuan in Liugang Wangang, and 4,040-4,050 yuan in Xilin, Hebei Iron and Steel. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate on December 9.

