Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: The market price is mainly stable and the transaction demand is general

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on November 22, the basic price difference between the base price of Hegang’s threaded thread of 3,670 yuan and the steel billet of 3,520 yuan was 150 yuan, a decrease of 20 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures-to-current basis difference: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, the basis difference between the base price of Zhongtian thread at 3,780 yuan on November 22 and the closing price of the main futures at 3,677 yuan was 103 yuan, an increase of 33 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On November 22, the domestic construction steel market price was mainly stable; the dominant market was mainly stable in Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of Ф6.0mm high wires in key domestic cities is 4418 yuan, a decrease of 1 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 3878 yuan, down 1 yuan from the previous trading day. Leading cities: Beijing High Line (6mm) 4720 yuan, stable; third-grade rebar (25mm) mainstream specification 3740 yuan, stable; Shanghai market high line 4550 yuan, stable; third-grade rebar 3780 yuan, stable .

The market opens today, and the market price is mainly stable. It is understood that the market price in Beijing is stable today, the mainstream price of thread is 3670 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 7300 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources for building materials in Hangzhou remains stable, with Zhongtian reporting 3,780 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Iron and Steel Network, on November 22, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 19,600 tons, a decrease of 1,200 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand in the afternoon was weak. The mainstream price in the Guangzhou market remained stable today. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4,000-4,020 yuan in Shaoxiang, Guangdong, 3,970-4,000 yuan in Liugang Wangang, and 3,960-3,980 yuan in Xilin, Hebei Iron and Steel. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate on November 23.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

