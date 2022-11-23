Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: The market price is mainly stable and the transaction demand is general

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on November 23, the basic price difference between the base price of HBIS’s screw thread of 3,670 yuan and the steel billet of 3,520 yuan was 150 yuan, a decrease of 0 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures-to-current basis difference: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, the basis difference between the base price of Zhongtian thread at 3,770 yuan on November 23 and the closing price of the main futures at 3,691 yuan was 79 yuan, a decrease of 24 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On November 23, the domestic construction steel market price was mainly stable; the dominant market was mainly stable in Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of the Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4414 yuan, a decrease of 3 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 3870 yuan, down 5 yuan from the previous trading day. In terms of leading cities: Beijing High Line (6mm) is 4720 yuan, which is stable; the mainstream specification of third-grade rebar (25mm) is 3740 yuan, which is stable; the Shanghai market high-line is 4520 yuan, down 20 yuan; 20 yuan.

The market opens today, and the market price is mainly stable. It is understood that the market price in Beijing is stable today, the mainstream price of thread is 3670 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 5700 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources of building materials in Hangzhou has dropped, and Zhongtian reported 3770 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, on November 23, 12 building material traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 17,150 tons, a decrease of 2,450 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand was average. Today, the mainstream prices in the Guangzhou market have dropped. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 3,990-4,000 yuan in Shaoxiang, Guangdong, 3,940-3,980 yuan in Liugang Wangang, and 3,930-3,940 yuan in Xilin, Hebei Iron and Steel. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate on November 24.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

