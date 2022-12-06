Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: The market price is mainly stable and the transaction demand is general

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, the base price difference between the base price of 3,730 yuan and the billet price of 3,730 yuan on December 6 was 100 yuan, a decrease of 10 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures basis difference: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, the basis difference between the base price of Zhongtian thread at 3,780 yuan on December 6 and the closing price of the main futures at 3,808 yuan was -28 yuan, a decrease of 14 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On December 6, the domestic construction steel market price was mainly stable; leading markets, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin were stable and weakened.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of Ф6.0mm high wires in key domestic cities is 4438 yuan, a decrease of 2 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 3903 yuan, down 4 yuan from the previous trading day. Leading cities: Beijing High Line (6mm) 4830 yuan, stable; third-grade rebar (25mm) mainstream specifications 3800 yuan, down 10 yuan; Shanghai market high-line 4500 yuan, stable; stable.

The market opens today, and the market price is mainly stable. It is understood that the market price in Beijing is stable today, the mainstream price of thread is 3730 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 4800 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources of building materials in Hangzhou has dropped, and Zhongtian reported 3780 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, on December 6, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 18,950 tons, an increase of 1,700 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand was average. The mainstream price in the Guangzhou market remained stable today. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4,070-4,080 yuan in Shaoxiang, Guangdong, 4,040-4,070 yuan in Liugang Wangang, and 4,040-4,050 yuan in Xilin, Hebei Iron and Steel. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate on December 7.

