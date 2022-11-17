Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: The market price is mainly stable and the transaction demand is general

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on November 17, the base price difference between the base price of HBIS’s screw thread price of 3,700 yuan and the steel billet’s price of 3,560 yuan was 140 yuan, a decrease of 0 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures-to-spot basis difference: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, the basis difference between the base price of Zhongtian thread at 3,810 yuan on November 17 and the closing price of the main futures at 3,726 yuan was 84 yuan, a decrease of 14 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On November 17, the domestic construction steel market price is mainly stable; the dominant market is mainly stable in Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of Ф6.0mm high wires in key domestic cities is 4437 yuan, a decrease of 1 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 3899 yuan, up 1 yuan from the previous trading day. Leading cities: Beijing High Line (6mm) 4750 yuan, stable; third-grade rebar (25mm) mainstream specifications 3760 yuan, stable; Shanghai market high-line 4580 yuan, down 10 yuan; third-grade rebar 3810 yuan, down 10 yuan.

The market opens today, and the market price is mainly stable. It is understood that the market price in Beijing is stable today, the mainstream price of thread is 3,700 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 7,700 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources of building materials in Hangzhou has dropped, and Zhongtian reported 3810 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, on November 17, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 17,600 tons, a decrease of 3,700 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand was average. Today, the mainstream prices in the Guangzhou market have dropped. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4030-4040 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 3980-4030 yuan in Liuzhou Iron and Steel Wangang, and 3960-3980 yuan in Hebei Iron and Steel Xilin. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate on November 18.

