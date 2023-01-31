Lange construction steel daily inventory: the market price is mainly stable and the transaction demand is weak

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on January 31, the base price of HBIS’s screw thread was 4,130 yuan and the steel billet was 3,860 yuan, and the base price was 270 yuan, an increase of 40 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures-to-spot basis: Take the Hangzhou market as an example. On January 31, the base price of Zhongtian thread was 4190 yuan and the main futures closed at 4143 yuan. The basis was 47 yuan, which was 12 yuan less than that of the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On January 31, the domestic construction steel market price was mainly stable; leading markets, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin were stable and weakened.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of Ф6.0mm high wires in major domestic cities is 4761 yuan, a decrease of 1 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 4280 yuan, down 1 yuan from the previous trading day. In terms of leading cities: Beijing High Line (6mm) 5160 yuan, stable; third-grade rebar (25mm) mainstream specification 4200 yuan, stable; Shanghai market high line 4720 yuan, stable; third-grade rebar 4190 yuan, stable .

The market opens today, and the market price is mainly stable. It is understood that the market price in Beijing is stable today, the mainstream price of thread is 4130 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 300 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources of building materials in Hangzhou has dropped, and Zhongtian reported 4190 yuan. According to statistics from Lange Iron and Steel Network, on January 31, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 1,895 tons, a decrease of 1,405 tons from the previous trading day. The mainstream price in the Guangzhou market remained stable today. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4,390-4,400 yuan in Shaoxiang, Guangdong, 4,470-4,480 yuan (in pounds) in Liugang Wangang, and 4,440-4,450 yuan (in pounds) in Xilin, Hebei Iron and Steel. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions on February 1 may be mainly stable.

