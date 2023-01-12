Lange construction steel daily inventory: the market price is mainly stable and the transaction demand is weak

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on January 12, the base price of HBIS’s screw thread was 4,020 yuan and the steel billet was 3,820 yuan, and the base price was 200 yuan, an increase of 20 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures basis: Take the Hangzhou market as an example. On January 12, the base price of Zhongtian thread was 4,160 yuan and the main futures closed at 4,136 yuan. The basis was 24 yuan, an increase of 15 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On January 12, the domestic construction steel market price was mainly stable; the dominant market was mainly stable in Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of Ф6.0mm high wires in key domestic cities is 4669 yuan, an increase of 1 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 4184 yuan, up 2 yuan from the previous trading day. Leading cities: Beijing High Line (6mm) 5050 yuan, stable; three-grade rebar (25mm) mainstream specification 4090 yuan, stable; Shanghai market high line 4640 yuan, stable; third-grade rebar 4110 yuan, stable .

The market opens today, and the market price is mainly stable. It is understood that the market price in Beijing is stable today, the mainstream price of thread is 4020 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 2300 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources of building materials in Hangzhou has dropped, and Zhongtian reported 4160 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Iron and Steel Network, on January 12, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 1,834 tons, a decrease of 1,016 tons from the previous trading day. The mainstream price in the Guangzhou market remained stable today. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4,230-4,240 yuan in Shaoxiang, Guangdong, 4,330-4,350 yuan (in pounds) in Liugang Wangang, and 4,310-4,320 yuan (in pounds) in Xilin, Hebei Iron and Steel. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions on January 13 may be mainly stable.

