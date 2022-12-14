Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the market price is stable and strong, and the transaction demand is acceptable

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on December 14, the basic price difference between the base price of 3,810 yuan for Hegang’s screw thread and 3,730 yuan for steel billet was 80 yuan, which was 30 yuan less than that of the previous trading day.

Futures basis difference: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, the basis difference between the base price of Zhongtian thread at 3,940 yuan on December 14 and the closing price of the main futures at 3,986 yuan was -46 yuan, an increase of 1 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On December 14, the domestic construction steel market prices stabilized and strengthened; leading markets, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin stabilized and strengthened.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of Ф6.0mm high wires in key domestic cities is 4513 yuan, an increase of 8 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 3995 yuan, up 9 yuan from the previous trading day. Leading cities: Beijing high line (6mm) 4940 yuan, down 10 yuan; mainstream specifications of third-grade rebar (25mm) 3880 yuan, up 10 yuan; Shanghai market high line 4520 yuan, up 30 yuan; third-grade rebar 3860 yuan , up 30 yuan.

The market opened today, and the market price was stable and strengthened. It is understood that the market price in Beijing has risen today, the mainstream price of thread is 3810 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 6600 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources of building materials in Hangzhou has risen, and Zhongtian reported 3940 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, on December 14, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 22,650 tons, an increase of 6,650 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand is acceptable. Today, the mainstream price in the Guangzhou market has risen. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4160-4180 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 4150-4170 yuan in Liuzhou Iron and Steel Wangang, and 4140-4150 yuan in Hebei Iron and Steel Xilin. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate on December 15.

