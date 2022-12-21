Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the market price is stable and strong, and the transaction demand is general

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on December 21, the basic price difference between the base price of Hegang’s screw thread of 3,850 yuan and the steel billet of 3,750 yuan was 100 yuan, a decrease of 30 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures basis: Take the Hangzhou market as an example. On December 21, the base price of Zhongtian screw thread was 4030 yuan and the main futures screw price was 4034. The basis difference was -4 yuan, which was 55 yuan less than the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On December 21, the domestic construction steel market price stabilized and strengthened; leading markets, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin stabilized and strengthened.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of the Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4563 yuan, an increase of 13 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 4051 yuan, up 16 yuan from the previous trading day. Leading cities: Beijing high line (6mm) 4960 yuan, up 10 yuan; mainstream specifications of third-grade rebar (25mm) 3920 yuan, up 10 yuan; Shanghai market high line 4580 yuan, up 30 yuan; third-grade rebar 3990 yuan , up 40 yuan.

The market opened today, and the market price was stable and strengthened. It is understood that the market price in Beijing has risen today, the mainstream price of thread is 3850 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 7200 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources of building materials in Hangzhou has risen, and Zhongtian reported 4030 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, on December 21, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 12,500 tons, a decrease of 4,400 tons from the previous trading day. Today, the mainstream price in the Guangzhou market has risen. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4,220-4,240 yuan in Shaoxiang, Guangdong, 4,190-4,220 yuan in Liugang Wangang, and 4,180-4,200 yuan in Xilin, Hebei Iron and Steel. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate on December 22.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

