Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the market price rose slightly and the transaction demand was average

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on November 29, the basic price difference between the base price of Hegang’s screw thread of 3,710 yuan and the steel billet of 3,580 yuan was 130 yuan, a decrease of 10 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures-to-spot basis difference: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, the basis difference between the base price of Zhongtian thread at 3,800 yuan on November 29 and the closing price of the main futures at 3,765 yuan was 35 yuan, a decrease of 27 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On November 29, the domestic construction steel market price rose slightly; leading markets, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin rose slightly.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of the Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4425 yuan, an increase of 10 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 3888 yuan, up 10 yuan from the previous trading day. Leading cities: Beijing High Line (6mm) 4760 yuan, stable; third-grade rebar (25mm) mainstream specifications 3770 yuan, up 10 yuan; Shanghai market high-line 4540 yuan, up 20 yuan; third-grade rebar 3770 yuan, Up 20 yuan.

The market opened today, and the market price rose slightly. It is understood that the market price in Beijing has risen slightly today, the mainstream price of thread is 3710 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 6400 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources for building materials in Hangzhou remains stable, with Zhongtian reporting 3,800 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, on November 29, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 15,300 tons, a decrease of 7,800 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand was average. The mainstream price in the Guangzhou market remained stable today. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4000-4020 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 3950-3990 yuan in Liuzhou Iron and Steel Wangang, and 3950-3970 yuan in Hebei Iron and Steel Xilin. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate on November 30.

