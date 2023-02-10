Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: The market price rises slightly and the transaction demand is average

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on February 9, the base price of HBIS’s screw thread was 4,050 yuan and the steel billet was 3,790 yuan, and the base price was 260 yuan, an increase of 20 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures-to-spot basis: Take the Hangzhou market as an example. On February 9, the base price of Zhongtian thread was 4,130 yuan and the main futures closed at 4,085 yuan. The basis was 45 yuan, a decrease of 0 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On February 9, the domestic construction steel market price rose slightly; leading markets, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin rose slightly.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of the Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4671 yuan, an increase of 17 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 4189 yuan, up 22 yuan from the previous trading day. Leading cities: Beijing high line (6mm) 5040 yuan, up 40 yuan; mainstream specifications of third-grade rebar (25mm) 4120 yuan, up 40 yuan; Shanghai market high line 4640 yuan, up 40 yuan; third-grade rebar 4120 yuan , up 50 yuan.

The market opened today, and the market price rose slightly. It is understood that the market price in Beijing has risen today, the mainstream price of thread is 4050 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 5000 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources of building materials in Hangzhou has risen, and Zhongtian reported 4130 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, on February 9, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 13,500 tons, a decrease of 3,850 tons from the previous trading day. The mainstream price in the Guangzhou market remained stable today. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4300-4310 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 4380-4400 yuan (in pounds) in Liugang Wangang, and 4370-4380 yuan (in pounds) in Xilin, Hebei Iron and Steel. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market may fluctuate on February 10.

