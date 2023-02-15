Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: The market price rises slightly and the transaction demand is average

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on February 15, the base price of HBIS’s screw thread was 4,040 yuan and the steel billet was 3,800 yuan, and the base price was 240 yuan, which was 10 yuan less than the previous trading day.

Futures basis: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, on February 15, the base price of Zhongtian thread was 4,120 yuan and the main futures closed at 4,066 yuan. The basis was 54 yuan, which was 19 yuan less than the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On February 15, the domestic construction steel market price rose slightly; leading markets, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin rose slightly.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of the Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4657 yuan, an increase of 15 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 4177 yuan, up 16 yuan from the previous trading day. Leading cities: Beijing High Line (6mm) 5030 yuan, up 20 yuan; mainstream specifications of third-grade rebar (25mm) 4110 yuan, up 20 yuan; Shanghai market high line 4630 yuan, up 20 yuan; third-grade rebar 4100 yuan , up 20 yuan.

The market opened today, and the market price rose slightly. It is understood that the market price in Beijing has risen today, the mainstream price of thread is 4040 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 6800 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources of building materials in Hangzhou has risen, and Zhongtian reported 4120 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Iron and Steel Network, on February 15, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 15,350 tons, a decrease of 3,650 tons from the previous trading day. Today, the mainstream price in the Guangzhou market has risen. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4260-4270 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 4360-4370 yuan (in pounds) in Liuzhou Iron and Steel Wangang, and 4350-4360 yuan (in pounds) in Xilin, Hebei Iron and Steel. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market will fluctuate on February 16.

