Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: The market price rises slightly and the transaction demand is average

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on February 22, the base price of HBIS’s screw thread was 4,200 yuan and the steel billet was 3,950 yuan, and the base price was 250 yuan, which was 10 yuan less than the previous trading day.

Futures-to-current basis: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, on February 22, the base price of Zhongtian thread was 4,280 yuan and the main futures closed at 4,228 yuan. The basis was 52 yuan, an increase of 9 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On February 23, the domestic construction steel market price rose slightly; leading markets, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin rose slightly.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of the Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4758 yuan, an increase of 12 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 4304 yuan, up 15 yuan from the previous trading day. Leading cities: Beijing High Line (6mm) 5140 yuan, stable; three-grade rebar (25mm) mainstream specifications 4270 yuan, up 10 yuan; Shanghai market high-line 4800 yuan, up 30 yuan; three-grade rebar 4280 yuan, Up 30 yuan.

The market opened today, and the market price rose slightly. It is understood that the market price in Beijing has risen today, the mainstream price of thread is 4200 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 7400 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources for building materials in Hangzhou remains stable, with Zhongtian reporting 4,280 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, on February 23, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 19,000 tons, an increase of 700 tons from the previous trading day. Today, the mainstream price in the Guangzhou market has risen. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4350-4370 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 4440-4450 yuan (in pounds) in Liugang Wangang, and 4420-4430 yuan (in pounds) in Xilin, Hebei Iron and Steel. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate on February 24.

