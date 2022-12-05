Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: The market price rises slightly and the transaction demand is average

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, the base price difference between the base price of Hegang’s screw thread of 3,740 yuan and the steel billet of 3,630 yuan on December 5 was 110 yuan, a decrease of 30 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures-to-spot basis difference: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, the basis difference between the base price of Zhongtian thread at 3,790 yuan on December 5 and the closing price of the main futures at 3,804 yuan was -14 yuan, an increase of 4 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On December 5, domestic construction steel market prices rose slightly; leading markets, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin rose slightly.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of the Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4440 yuan, an increase of 29 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 3907 yuan, up 27 yuan from the previous trading day. Leading cities: Beijing high line (6mm) 4830 yuan, up 80 yuan; mainstream specifications of third-grade rebar (25mm) 3810 yuan, up 50 yuan; Shanghai market high line 4500 yuan, up 10 yuan; third-grade rebar 3780 yuan , up 40 yuan.

The market opened today, and the market price rose slightly. It is understood that the market price in Beijing has risen today, the mainstream price of thread is 3740 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 5600 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources for building materials in Hangzhou remains stable, with Zhongtian reporting 3,790 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Iron and Steel Network, on December 5, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 17,250 tons, a decrease of 7,300 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand was average. Today, the mainstream price in the Guangzhou market has risen. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4,070-4,080 yuan in Shaoxiang, Guangdong, 4,040-4,070 yuan in Liugang Wangang, and 4,040-4,050 yuan in Xilin, Hebei Iron and Steel. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate on December 6.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

