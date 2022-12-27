Lange Futures Morning Post: Futures continue to strengthen and spot prices rise slightly

On the 27th, thread futures opened at 3999 at 2305 and closed at 4063, with the highest at 4078 and the lowest at 3994, up 78 or 1.96%;Hot roll2305 opening 4042 closing 4087 highest 4108 lowest 4036 up 64 or 1.59%;iron oreShi 2305 opened at 828 and closed at 833 at noon, the highest at 838 and the lowest at 818, up 12 or 1.46%; raw materialsCoke2301 opened 3005 closed 3020, the highest 3065 the lowest 2983.5 rose 21 or 0.7%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price rose slightly, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 3900 yuan, an increase of 30 yuan;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4070 yuan; up 40 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4000 yuan; up 20 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 3950 yuan, up 40 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4060 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 3,996 yuan, an increase of 34 yuan from the previous trading day.

