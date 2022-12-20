Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuate and consolidate, and spot prices are mixed

On the 20th, thread futures opened at 3927 to 3946 at 2305, with a maximum of 3964 and a minimum of 3898, a drop of 20 or 0.5%;Hot roll2305 opening 3980 closing 3996 highest 4016 lowest 3958 fell 23 or 0.57%;iron oreShi 2305 opened at 794 and closed at 805.5 at noon, the highest at 810 and the lowest at 788, up 2.5 or 0.31%; raw materialscoke2301 opened at 2928 and closed at 2931.5, the highest at 2970 and the lowest at 2886 fell 17.5 or 0.59%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market prices are mixed, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 3850 yuan, stable;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 3970 yuan; up 10 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 3970 yuan; stable;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 3880 yuan, stable;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4060 yuan, down 20 yuan.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 3,946 yuan, a drop of 12 yuan from the previous trading day.

