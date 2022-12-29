Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuate and consolidate, and spot prices are mixed

On the 29th, thread futures opened at 4054 at 4060 at 2305, the highest at 4071 and the lowest at 4000, up 5 or 0.12%;Hot roll2305 opening 4090 closing 4091 highest 4100 lowest 4040 up 17 or 0.42%;iron oreShi 2305 opened at 838 and closed at 844.5 at noon, the highest at 846 and the lowest at 831, up 12.5 or 1.5%; raw materialsCoke2301 opened at 2975.5 and closed at 3005.5, the highest at 3039 and the lowest at 2975.5, up 12.5 or 0.42%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market prices are mixed, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 3930 yuan, an increase of 10 yuan;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4060 yuan; down 20 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4030 yuan; stable;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 3980 yuan, up 10 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4070 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4,014 yuan, an increase of 10 yuan from the previous trading day.

