Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuate and consolidate, and the spot is mainly stable

On the 7th, thread futures opened at 2305 and closed at 3803 and closed at 3811, with the highest at 3836 and the lowest at 3801, an increase of 8 or 0.21%;Hot roll2305 opening 3904 closing 3931 highest 3951 lowest 3904 up 15 or 0.38%;iron oreShi 2305 opened at 780.0 and closed at 779.0 in the afternoon, with a maximum of 795.0 and a minimum of 774.0 or -1.0 or 0.13%; raw materialsCoke2301 opened at 2795.0 and closed at 2846.0, the highest at 2868.5 and the lowest at 2791.5, up 51 or 1.82%.

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price is mainly stable, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 3710 yuan, stable;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 3790 yuan; up 10 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 3850 yuan, stable;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 3820 yuan, stable;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4010 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 3,836 yuan, a drop of 6 yuan from the previous trading day.

