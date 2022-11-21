Home Business Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuate and fall, and spot prices generally follow the decline|Langer_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Lange Futures Morning Post: Futures fluctuate and fall, and spot prices generally follow suit

On the 21st, thread futures opened at 2301 and closed at 3653 at 3712, with the highest at 3718 and the lowest at 3631 or 62 or 1.67%;Hot roll2301 opened 3805 closed 3744 the highest 3814 the lowest 3726 fell 53 or 1.40%;iron oreShi 2301 opened at 753.5 and closed at 735 at noon, the highest at 755 and the lowest at 726, down 10.5 or 1.41%; raw materialscoke2301 opened at 2784.5 and closed at 2698.5, the highest at 2785 and the lowest at 2677.5, down 73.5 or 2.65%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market prices generally follow the decline, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 3670 yuan, down 30 yuan;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 3760 yuan; down 70 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 3850 yuan, down 20 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 3860 yuan, down 30 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 3980 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 3,824 yuan, a drop of 24 yuan from the previous trading day.

