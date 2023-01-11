Home Business Lange’s futures afternoon report: futures fluctuate and rise, and spot prices continue to rise | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Lange's futures afternoon report: futures fluctuate and rise, and spot prices continue to rise

Lange’s futures afternoon report: futures fluctuate and rise, and spot prices continue to rise | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Lange Futures Morning Post: Futures fluctuated and rose, spot continued to rise slightly

On the 11th, thread futures opened at 2305 and closed at 4120 and closed at 4157, with the highest at 4164 and the lowest at 4101, up 48 or 1.17%;Hot roll2305 opening 4152 closing 4193 highest 4198 lowest 4141 up 36 or 0.87%;iron oreStone 2305 opened at 842 and closed at 848 at noon, the highest at 849 and the lowest at 835, an increase of 14 or 1.68%; raw materialsCoke2305 opened at 2729.5 and closed at 2796, the highest at 2800.5 and the lowest at 2715.5, up 81.5 or 3%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price continues to rise slightly, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 4010 yuan, an increase of 10 yuan;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4160 yuan; up 20 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4190 yuan; up 10 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4080 yuan, up 10 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4170 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4,122 yuan, an increase of 12 yuan from the previous trading day.

