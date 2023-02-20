Lange Futures Morning Post: Futures fluctuated and rose, most of the spot remained stable

On the 20th, thread futures opened at 4150 and closed at 4178 at 2305, with the highest at 4192 and the lowest at 4130, up 16 or 0.38%;Hot roll2305 opening 4240 closing 4254 highest 4268 lowest 4213 up 11 or 0.26%;iron oreStone 2305 opened at 881 and closed at 894 at noon, the highest at 896 and the lowest at 879, up 9 or 1.02%; raw materialsCoke2305 opened at 2813.5 and closed at 2847.5, the highest at 2858 and the lowest at 2801 rose 36 or 1.28%;

In terms of spot goods: most of the domestic market prices remain stable today, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 4110 yuan, stable;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4200 yuan, stable;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4210 yuan; down 10 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4120 yuan, an increase of 10 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4150 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4158 yuan, an increase of 2 yuan from the previous trading day.

