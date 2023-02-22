Home Business Lange’s futures afternoon report: futures fluctuate and rise, spot rises steadily | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Lange’s futures afternoon report: futures fluctuate and rise, spot rises steadily | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Lange’s futures afternoon report: futures fluctuate and rise, spot rises steadily | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Lange Futures Noon News: Futures fluctuate and rise, spot rises steadily

On the 22nd, thread futures opened at 4228 at 4262 at 2305, the highest at 4271 and the lowest at 4225, up 30 or 0.71%;Hot roll2305 opened 4302 closed 4312 the highest 4323 the lowest 4278 rose 19 or 0.44;iron oreStone 2305 opened at 912.5 and closed at 914.5 at noon, the highest at 917.5 and the lowest at 907, up 1.5 or 0.16%; raw materialsCoke2305 opened at 2894 and closed at 2908.5, the highest at 2923 and the lowest at 2863 rose 22.5 or 0.78;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price is stable and rising, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 4190 yuan, an increase of 20 yuan;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4280 yuan, stable;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4260 yuan; up 10 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4180 yuan, up 10 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4170 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4,216 yuan, an increase of 8 yuan from the previous trading day.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

See also  Jiang Yang, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and former vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, suggested: Enrich the system of treasury bond futures and actively study the introduction of overseas traders_Market_Interest Rate_Risk

You may also like

The alarm for the nuclear risk is growing

The Mercedes-Benz luxury electric car EQS SUV with...

Rete Tim, an assist from Kkr for Cdp:...

Rete Tim, an assist from Kkr for Cdp:...

Monkeypox, a lethal form attacks men with HIV

Covivio: record revenues and profits +5% in 2022

Nexi: launches treasury share buyback programme

Electra Vehicles, 21 million round for software-driven batteries

Fondo Italiano and Euler join Hnh Hospitality

Gold Asian market: Gold prices continue to hover...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy