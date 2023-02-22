Lange Futures Noon News: Futures fluctuate and rise, spot rises steadily

On the 22nd, thread futures opened at 4228 at 4262 at 2305, the highest at 4271 and the lowest at 4225, up 30 or 0.71%;Hot roll2305 opened 4302 closed 4312 the highest 4323 the lowest 4278 rose 19 or 0.44;iron oreStone 2305 opened at 912.5 and closed at 914.5 at noon, the highest at 917.5 and the lowest at 907, up 1.5 or 0.16%; raw materialsCoke2305 opened at 2894 and closed at 2908.5, the highest at 2923 and the lowest at 2863 rose 22.5 or 0.78;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price is stable and rising, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 4190 yuan, an increase of 20 yuan;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4280 yuan, stable;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4260 yuan; up 10 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4180 yuan, up 10 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4170 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4,216 yuan, an increase of 8 yuan from the previous trading day.

