Lange Futures Noon News: Futures fluctuate and rise, spot is stable, moderately strong

On the 2nd, thread futures opened at 3742 at 3794 at 2305, the highest at 3802 and the lowest at 3726, up 55 or 1.47%;Hot roll2301 opening 3851 closing 3911 highest 3922 lowest 3843 up 23 or 0.59%;iron oreStone 2301 opened at 768.5 and closed at 779.5 at noon, with the highest at 783 and the lowest at 764, an increase of 9 or 1.17%; raw materialscoke2301 opened at 2775 and closed at 2816, the highest at 2824 and the lowest at 2757 rose 16.5 or 0.59%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price is stable and relatively strong, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 3690 yuan, stable;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 3780 yuan; up 10 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 3840 yuan, stable;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 3840 yuan, stable;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4,000 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 3,830 yuan, which remains stable compared with the previous trading day.

