Lange futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuate at high levels and spot prices rise slightly

On the 17th, thread futures opened at 2305 and closed at 4155 and closed at 4152, with the highest at 4178 and the lowest at 4146, up 41 or 1%;Hot roll2305 opening 4221 closing 4230 highest 4260 lowest 4221 up 31 or 0.74%;iron oreShi 2305 opened at 881 noon and closed at 883.5, the highest at 893 and the lowest at 879.5, up 11.5 or 1.32%; raw materialsCoke2305 opened at 2775 and closed at 2824.5, the highest at 2836 and the lowest at 2775 rose 79.5 or 2.9%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price rose slightly, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 4110 yuan, an increase of 50 yuan;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4200 yuan, up 30 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4220 yuan; up 30 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4110 yuan, up 20 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4140 yuan, up 20 yuan.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4156 yuan, an increase of 46 yuan from the previous trading day.

