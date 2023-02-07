Home Business Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuate at low levels and spot prices fall slightly | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Lange futures afternoon report: futures fluctuate at a low level and spot falls slightly

On the 7th, thread futures opened at 2305 and closed at 4040 and closed at 4002, with a maximum of 4055 and a minimum of 4002, a drop of 35 or 0.87%;Hot roll2305 opening 4093 closing 4050 highest 4106 lowest 4044 down 25 or 0.61%;iron oreStone 2305 opened at 850 and closed at 837.5 at noon, the highest at 853 and the lowest at 837, down 8.5 or 1%; raw materialscoke2305 opened at 2755 and closed at 2726.5, the highest at 2776 and the lowest at 2711.5 fell 6.5 or 0.24%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price fell slightly, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 4010 yuan, down 20 yuan;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4080 yuan, down 10 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4180 yuan; stable;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4040 yuan, down 20 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4180 yuan, down 10 yuan.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4,098 yuan, a drop of 18 yuan from the previous trading day.

