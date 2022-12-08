Lange Futures Morning Post: Futures fluctuate upwards and most spot stocks remain stable

On the 8th, thread futures opened at 3781 at 3821 at 2305, with the highest at 3835 and the lowest at 3779, up 11 or 0.29%;Hot roll2305 opening 3907 closing 3937 highest 3948 lowest 3904 up 15 or 0.38%;iron oreShi 2305 opened at 765.5 and closed at 783.0 in the afternoon, with a maximum of 786.5 and a minimum of 765.5, an increase of 4 or 0.51%; raw materialscoke2301 opened at 2826.0 and closed at 2903.0, the highest at 2925.0 and the lowest at 2809.0, up 75 or 2.65%;

In terms of spot goods: most of the domestic market prices are reported to be stable today, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 3710 yuan, stable;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 3790 yuan; up 10 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 3810 yuan, stable;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 3820 yuan, stable;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4010 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 3,828 yuan, a drop of 8 yuan from the previous trading day.

