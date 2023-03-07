Lange Futures Morning Post: Futures fluctuate upwards and spot prices generally rise slightly

On the 7th, thread futures opened at 2305 and closed at 4268 at 4212, with the highest at 4269 and the lowest at 4199, up 55 and up by 1.31%;Hot roll2305 opening 4325 closing 4358 highest 4359 lowest 4317 up 31 or 0.72%;iron oreShi 2305 opened at 900 and closed at 913 at noon, with a maximum of 913.5 and a minimum of 894, an increase of 15.5 or 1.73%; raw materialscoke2305 opened at 2926 and closed at 2936, the highest at 2943.5 and the lowest at 2894.5, up 12.5 or 0.43%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market prices generally rose slightly, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 4190 yuan, an increase of 10 yuan;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4290 yuan, up 30 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4270 yuan; up 20 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4190 yuan, up 10 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4190 yuan, up 30 yuan.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4,226 yuan, an increase of 8 yuan from the previous trading day.

